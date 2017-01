Tolo News: The country now not only fully meets its requirements in this building material but also began exporting it to the neighboring countries, according to reports. “In 2016, Tajikistan produced about two million tons of cement, which was nearly 500,000 tons more compared to 2015,” the Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Bobozoda Shavkat told reporters in Dushanbe on Wednesday. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Economic News