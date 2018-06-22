Tajikistan, Afghanistan mull CASA-1000 project

AzerNews: CASA-1000 is an interregional electricity transmission project in Central and South Asia to connect four countries – Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. It is presupposed that the project will create opportunities for the export of electricity surplus in summer period from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan through Afghanistan. The project is expected to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. The project may promote prosperity to the nations of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The regional CASA-1000 project may have not only economic benefits for Afghanistan and Pakistan, but also make a positive impact on the security situation and political stability in these countries. Click here to read more (external link).