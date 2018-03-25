Senior U.S. Diplomat Due In Uzbekistan For Talks, Afghan Conference

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
March 25, 2018
A senior U.S. diplomat is due to arrive in Uzbekistan on March 25 for a three-day visit for talks with Uzbek leaders and to attend an international peace conference on Afghanistan.
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon will attend the Tashkent conference on Afghanistan on March 26 and is also scheduled to meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov during his trip.
The Tashkent conference is set to start on March 26, although the foreign ministers from the five Central Asian nations are expected to meet with Afghan officials on March 25.
The conference comes on the heels of the so-called Kabul Process event held in the Afghan capital on February 28 in which Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposed peace talks with the Taliban without preconditions.
Representatives from more than 20 countries are expected to convene in Uzbekistan, including from the United States, the European Union, Pakistan, Iran, China, and Russia.
The State Department said in a March 22 statement that the Tashkent conference “will build on progress made at the February 28 Kabul Process Conference in a continued demonstration of international support for a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan.”
The State Department has said Shannon will discuss with Uzbek leaders “the progress made under President Mirziyoev’s reform agenda, reaffirm support for Uzbekistan’s initiative and valuable contributions to leadership in the region, and underscore the United States’ commitment to stability in Uzbekistan and throughout the region,” the State Department said.
Mirziyoev has taken steps to improve Uzbekistan’s ties with its neighbors since he became president after authoritarian President Islam Karimov’s death was announced in September 2016.
During Karimov’s 27-year rule in Central Asia’s most-populous nation, its relations with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan were strained by disputes over transit routes, border security, water resources, and other issues.
Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.
Related
* *••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
****************************
*********
***
*
A REFRESHING
IDEA:
*****
****
***
**
*
* *AN
* EXTENDED REGIONAL
* ECONOMIC ZONE:
* .
* .
* . A viable and powerful economic zone could be created only if long-lasting commercial and military alliance is firmly established between
* Pakistan, Afghanistan and all of the Islamic Central Asian nations.
* .
* Then, economically-integrated entity will be big and powerful enough to serve the basic interests of the whole
* population at large and command much more respect from the world body without getting subjected to forced social and economic degradation.
* .
* It seems far off and ideal- but it is the only solution for the region to be able to exercise free choices and stand on its own true self.
* ****************************************
* *****
* ****
* ***
* **
* *
*
* Baghlani says: December 2, 2017 at 11:43 pm YES !
* Just a simple and viable economic unity arrangement that would facilitate competition against other major global economic power houses.
* .
* . Reply
*
* Baghlani says: December 2, 2017 at 11:46 pm Otherwise; the region will indefinitely stay underdeveloped and exploited. Reply
*
* Baghlani says: December 2, 2017 at 11:48 pm This is a solid proposal ! Reply
*
* Baghlani says: December 2, 2017 at 11:55 pm It will boost the population of this ideal economic zone to more than 300 millions, comparable to the US and an area larger than India which has an area of 1.2.million square miles. Reply
*
* Baghlani says: December 3, 2017 at 12:09 am ***** As a *hub and *gateway, Afghanistan would then definitely gain the best position; economically and strategically:
*
*
************************
************************
* IN SHORT:
* It will also open up wide gates of opportunities globally for all of those Centrall Asian countries with extremely talented pools of Human Resources- obviously, if managed and coordinated properly and kept safe from foreign unrelenting aggressive and exploitative moves.
* *•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*• *•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•*•
*
“AN INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE” : *****
*ON
“AFGHANISTAN”
************************************
************************************ * * * * * ***** AN IMMEDIATELY URGENT * NEED FOR AN INTERNATIONAL * “PEACE CONFERENCE” ON AFGHANISTAN: * > * > * > * > * > * * WE URGE ALL * THE SAVAGE * INVADERS; PROFITEERS; WAR CRIMINALS; MEGA-LA-MANIACS AND WARMONGERS TO: IMMEDIATELY LEAVE THE PEOPLE OF AFGHANISTAN ALONE * * LET THEM BUILD UP
THEIR OWN COUNTRY * AND * THE SHATTERED
LIVES !
************************************
•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• * * * * *
************* THE “KEY ATTENDEES”: * *********** MUST INCLUDE REPRESENTATIONS FROM THE FOLLOWING HISTORICALLY AND REGIONALLY ESSENTIAL COUNTRIES AND INFLUENTIAL INTERNATIONAL BODIES : * • * • * • 1- All the resistance forces in Afghanistan * 2- NATO ALLIANCE * 3- All neighboring countries of Afghanistan. * 4- Turkey, India and Saudi Arabia. * 5- Also, active participation and observation of United Nations and Vatican would definitely enhance the prospects for a mutually respectful and impartial resolution.
*
*
*
*
*
*
* * We must collectively command a cessation to all hostilities and an end to this savagely-conducted “INTERNATIONALLY-IMPOSED CONFLICT” in Afghanistan.
————————————– * * * * *
************************************
************************************
————————————– * BROTHERS AND SISTERS ! * * WE MUST STOP THIS SAVAGELY-MANIPULATIVE STATE OF WARFARES; EXPLOITATIVE MILITARY BONANZAS * AND * CONTINUATION OF GROSS HUMAN RIGHT * VIOLATIONS. ** * WE ARE 100% SURE THAT A RESPECTFUL AND PEACEFUL ENVIRONMENT, FOR ALL THE PEOPLE OF AFGHANISTAN IS POSSIBLE. ***** * ONLY IF “THE CRIMINAL INVADERS” * GET “ ENTIRELY OUT OF * THE COUNTRY * * * * *
************************************
————————————– * PLEASE; SHOW YOUR ”HONORABLE SUPPORT” !
************************************
RUSSIAN EQUATION
revision :
===============================•================================
.
.
.
.
.
RUSSIAN EQUATION
*************
******
.
AN
ANGLO-US
DILEMMA
*********
==================================
********************************************
IN-DEPTH
ANALYSIS
.
BY:
HERATI
———————————————–
……………………………………………………………………
==================================
********************************************
IMPERIAL ARMIES
IN
DISARRAY:
———————————-
Trump’s “back up generals” will be obliged to brew, desperately-needed, U.S. relations with Russia to the best of its possible maturity- all due to decisive setbacks on war fronts of the “anarchy-imposed” Afghanistan.
.
Obviously; the outreach, which is propped up by Trump’s “Afghan-War seasoned”
generals, is obediently re-scripted and forced to replay under the reality of the current grim situation on the ground.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Trump
is not
publicly expressive
((on Russian issues)):
———————————————–
.
NOW,; THE QUESTION IS HOVERING, OVER WHETHER HOW TO GET UNTANGLED FROM THE GRIPS OF DEEP QUAGMIRES OF THE GREATER MIDDLE EAST, ((campaign promises))- he definitely needs help. But, it is not clear whether how much political leverage is urgently needed to drag in the ex-Soviet KGB-trained president Putin onboard into Afghan wreckage as an acting savior.
.
IT IS NOT A NEW INITIATIVE AT ALL, THE US MILITARY AUTHORITIES HAVE HAD ALREADY BEEN CONTINUOUSLY HARNESSING AND EXPLOITING THE COMBAT SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE OF THE EX-SOVIET MERCENARIES AND PILOTS WHO WERE KEPT MOBILIZED WITH “RUSIAN-MADE DELIVERY HELICOPTERS” AND OTHER ESSENTIAL MILITARY-SUPPLIES- THE WHOLE PACKAGE WERE, ALL ALONG, DEPLOYED ON COMBAT MISSIONS ACROSS THE KILLING FIELDS OF AFGHANISTAN,
SINCE THE DAWN OF
THE GRAND INVASION
OF
2001.
•••••••••••••••••••••••
••••••••••••
•••••••••
••••••
••••
••
•
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••_________________________________________________
Launching of
“ISIS”
((in Afghanistan)):
———————————————–
INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMINALS AND THEIR SUPPORTERS ARE STILL BUSY PROMOTING RITUALISTIC EPISODES OF LETHAL INTRUSIONS INTO VARIOUS PARTS OF EASTERN AFGHANISTAN (Nangarhahr Province)- THE KIND OF SAVAGERIES THAT HAVE HAD BEEN ALREADY TESTED OUT NUMEROUS TIMES, WITH IMPUNITY, ON REMOTE CORNERS OF IRAQ AND SYRIA IN CONJUNCTION TO THE IRON-FISTED BUT
“MYSTERIOUSLY-CONTROLLED” RULES OF THE SO CALLED “ISIS BANDS”.
.
IN FACT, ANOTHER BLATANT PROXY SCENARIO IS NOW UNFOLDING UNDER THE SAME NAME BRAND IN CERTAIN VULNERABLE NORTHERN DISTRICTS OF AFGHANISTAN AS WELL, WHICH ARE FULLY SUPPORTED, SUPPLIED AND SUPPLEMENTED WITH TACIT UNDERSTANDING AND APPROVAL OF THE US GENERALS AND THEIR RUSSIAN COUNTERPARTS.
.
********************************************••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
AN IMPOSED
STATE OF ANARCHY
============••===•==============
THE CORE OF THE INITIATIVE ON AFGHAN POSTURING IS PRIMARILY HINGED ON A STATE OF SUSTAINABLE IMPOSED ANARCHY which is mostly energized and rewarded strategically according to good performances of highly-paid frontline foreign mercenaries and vulnerable and poorly-paid local recruits- all meant to minimize casualties to NATO’S elite mobile and ground forces.
.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
********************************************
HISTORICAL
ROOTS
((late 1800’s)):
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Russian interference, on the other hand, is deemed to work out the magical tricks as a guiding catalyst and a model that was once boosted English losing army to a safe exit out of Afghanistan during late 19 century notorious “Great Game” time period (early 1880’s)- that is exactly the “GREAT HOPES” of the highly-decorated rogue NATO GENERALS; in an attempt to give Trump’s “hopeful military supremacy program”- the necessary momentum that he would definitely need to help save face on global arena.
.
Yes; “a hopefully newly-found promising, ((but hidden)), agenda to make America great once again”; as it was widely trumpeted- but now ironically, the slogan is getting uncomfortable reshuffled and earnestly worked out to be aligned, ((on its full swing)), with the wishful blessings of an ex-KGB comrade onboard”.
.
********************************************………………………………….,,,,,.,,,,.,…,,,,,,,,,,,
THE COMMON GROUND
WITH
RUSSIA
………………………………………………………..
MATTIS, the US secretary of defense, optimistically told his security committee that he didn’t see any indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a more positive relationship with the United States- “Mr. Putin has chosen to be a strategic competitor,” he said, although he added that ties could improve “. as we look for common ground.”.
As you clearly notice, (from the above statement); all the sensitive hidden information, under the magical motto of a
“common ground”, is filled in secrecy- in spite of the fact that it occasionally filters out in bits and pieces; albeit, under grossly-distorted mass media’s goofy interpretations and raucous irrelevant outbursts of the camp followers.
.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
RE-ENACTMENT
OF
“THE GREAT GAME”
———————————————
Putin built up his nationalistic credentials and rogue charisma by devouring Chechnya but he does not have the stomach for Afghanistan- it is a proven fact. So, logically the
Afghan quagmires are not going to be stretched and steered into a new broad-based regional “Great Game”, as a reminiscent of rather successfully-implemented Afghan peace agreement that lasted for almost 30 years under the auspices, ((common grounds)), of the
Cassock Russian army and the English imperial invaders during the final interludes of Second Anglo-Afghan WAR ((early 1880’S)).
.
Regardless, it can be easily surmised that the main current concern is and will be mainly focused on how to make a
graceful exit out of Afghanistan- and then to coincide it with further “logical” but wishful assumption that the withdrawal would possibly smooth out much more favorable if, somehow, the whole mess could get teamed up, in a badly-needed strategic cooperation and solid coordination, with the
undeclared overlord of
ex-Soviet Republics.
.
Now, that really sounds like another variable, stuck and implicated in a
“catch 22” type formula which is running obviously concurrent and parallel in series with multiple other regionally ((“endemic or created”)), convoluted issues and developing scenarios to be seriously dealt with, sooner or later- AND ALL BEYOND THE MENTAL CAPACITY AND SCOPE OF THE INCOMPETENT INVADERS.
==================================
********************************************
=================================•=•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
.
*JUST TO :
REPHRASE
=====================
THE “FIASCOS”
OF
THE TWO MAJOR
GLOBAL
MILITARY POWERS-
.
.
.
.
.
ONCE AGAIN WITNESSED
IN AND AROUND
THE COMPLEXLY-WOVEN HIGH MOUNTAIN PEAKS AND DEEPLY-CONNECTED VALLEYS
OF:
.
RUGGED
AFGHANISTAN
ON
MASHRIQEE
FRONT:
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
“HEY”
GENERAL !
.
READ THESE SHORT AND ISOLATED FACTS SO YOU COULD LEARN SOMETHING WORTHWHILE.
.
*IT MAY ALSO FACILITATE A GRACEFUL EXIT OUT OF AN EXTREMELY HOSTILE AND ENTANGLED SITUATION.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
******************************************************
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
•••
••
•
You will never win militarily, and/or otherwise,
in
Mashriqi region,
(Nangarhar, Laghman, Kuner and Nooristan),- PERIOD !
**********************************
If you could not win in Mashriqee,
then it would certainly mean failure, (%100),
in all over the country.
.
>>>>>>BEST CURRENT STRATEGY>>>>>>
.
*JUST PACK UP AND LEAVE THE PEOPLE OF AFGHANISTAN ALONE !
again,
It is an impossible mission.
.
*No one can help you !
•••••••••••••••••
•••••••
***
**
*
•
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
HERE ARE THE FACTS:
.
– A rather densely-populated, (almost four millions of population), MASHRIQEE REGION
is confined by about ten thousand square mails of strategically extremely hostile environment- it is running along the tectonic zone, east of Kabul, Lowgur and Shamahli high plains and South of a large section of the Badakhshahn’s Bah-Bah foothills, (Hindu-Kush ), long mountain range in its north side.
.
.
– The rugged Mashriqee lower valleys drops close to half a mile from the higher Kabul Shamahli plains- its highly convoluted terrain on its upper Nooristan which is covered with densely-forested patches that makes it almost impenetrable to hostile enemy forces- it is hidden and mostly covered with thick forestded ups and downs and natural vintage rocky points. They can b easily well-guarded by a few solitary souls.
.
.
-The whole region has proven its tough, resilience and unyielding natural stand to any one who dared to adventure there, through out the history.
.
.
-The border areas along the eastern parts of the Mashriqee are inhibited by closely-related folks who always united as one in face of any approaching hostile forces.
.
-The area is less than one hour from the Provincial Capital of Peshawar which is located on the east side of the famed Khyber Pass- the folks, all along that region, have been challenged and tested by highly.
.
.
-supplied aggressive invading foreign forces numerous times; just in the last few hundred years.
.
.
There are hundreds millions of sympathetic Pashtoons and other folks right across the border who will lend help and support anytime to the people of Mashriqee (Pakistan, India and the Gulf region).- they could easily turn into into unlimited source of financial and material support.
.
.
AS YOU SEE:
.
If any one dare to occupy the region; the new rogue company in the block would then definitely be sitting like a duck for inside and outside of the whole region, with no exit routes but high mountain and extremely surrounding hostile folks–no contracted army of any caliber on the face of this earth will be able to stand the combined wrath of that harsh environment and those folks.
.
.
-And just to add:
No mercenaries (and/or)
any enslaved entity
will be able to master a chance either