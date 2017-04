Tolo News: Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) on Sunday said Iran retained its position as the country’s largest trade partner for 2016. Statistics by the ACCI shows that Iran’s trade value with Afghanistan for 2016 was $1.8 billion USD. However trade volumes between Afghanistan and Pakistan for 2016 dropped by $1.2 billion USD. Iran’s exports to Afghanistan over the past year was estimated to be $1.8 billion USD, the ACCI said. Click here to read more (external link).

