Forcefully Displacing, Relocating Ethnic Groups Should be Stopped in Afghanistan: CSTO

Khaama: The foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) demanded that the forced displacement and relocation of ethnic and religious groups in Afghanistan should be stopped. After the return of the Taliban to power, reports emerged that forced displacement of Tajiks, Hazaras, Turkmen and Uzbeks took place in different parts of Afghanistan. In the recent past, several families from Pakistan’s tribal areas were transferred to northern Takhar province according to sources. Click here to read more (external link).