Khaama: According to Sputnik News, Imam Ali Rahman reported that Tajik security forces thwarted a terrorist attack on the eve of Tajikistan’s Independence Day, launched from the Afghan border. Tajikistan’s state news agency, Khovar, reported earlier this month that three “Jamiat Ansarullah” armed group members launched an attack equipped with advanced weaponry from the Badakhshan border in Afghanistan but were neutralized by Tajik security forces. Click here to read more (external link).