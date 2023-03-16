Afghanistan to Build Large Canal on Amu River; Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Worried

Khaama: The Qosh Tepa is an enormous canal building on the Amudarya River, raising the concern of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan due to the potential effect for drawing water and affecting the countries. The project was inaugurated last year and covered 285 KM, beginning from the Amu River in Balkh Province, passing through Jawzjan, and ending in Faryab. The neighbouring countries, including Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, worried about the project’s effect on them as the downstream countries. Click here to read more (external link).