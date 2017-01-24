Afghan, Uzbek officials sign cooperation deals in Kabul

KABUL, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan and neighboring Uzbekistan signed agreements on Tuesday to enhance security cooperation and expand ties in transport and trade sectors, the Afghan national television RTA reported.

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and his visiting Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov signed the agreements during a ceremony held in Afghan Presidential Palace here.

The signed documents included a Bilateral Cooperation Agreement on fight against drug trafficking and its precursors, protocol of intentions on further development of cooperation in transportation infrastructure and a agreement of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries, RTA said without giving more details.

An agreement for creating a joint security commission between the two Central Asian countries was also signed by the two sides, the television channel added.