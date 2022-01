BBC News: Boris Johnson authorised the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, according to emails leaked by a whistleblower. The PM has previously dismissed as “nonsense” claims he intervened in the evacuation of the Nowzad charity, run by former Royal Marine Pen Farthing. But an email from an official in minister Zac Goldsmith’s office suggests he was personally involved. Click here to read more (external link).