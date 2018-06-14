formats

Australia punished soldiers for flying Nazi flag in Afghanistan

The Telegraph (UK): Australian soldiers who flew a Nazi swastika flag over their fighting vehicle in Afghanistan more than a decade ago were “wrong” and punished at the time, Australia’s prime minister said on Thursday, after a picture of the incident emerged. The flag was attached to a military jeep in the photo taken during a patrol in Afghanistan in 2007, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), which published the picture. Click here to read more (external link).

