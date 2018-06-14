Australia punished soldiers for flying Nazi flag in Afghanistan

The Telegraph (UK): Australian soldiers who flew a Nazi swastika flag over their fighting vehicle in Afghanistan more than a decade ago were “wrong” and punished at the time, Australia’s prime minister said on Thursday, after a picture of the incident emerged. The flag was attached to a military jeep in the photo taken during a patrol in Afghanistan in 2007, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), which published the picture. Click here to read more (external link).
*The worst committed crime is
when
you attack
and
Indulge yourself
In
mass-killing
sprees.
********
All of you
must
get locked !
The heinous crimes
are commited
under
another secret
banner- check it out
and
find out !
*No body gives a damn about
you and your Hitler- just,
behave yourself
like a civilized human being; that is
about it !
***
**
*
And, just
get out
of
*Afghanistan