Global Voices: In 2001, the Taliban infamously blew up a giant carved Buddha in Bamiyan, a region defined by its diverse archaeology, coruscating lakes, vivid panoramic valleys and rich-green meadows. If it is possible to muster a response to such devastating cultural loss, then the five-day Dambura Festival, which has now become a regular fixture in the region, would seem appropriate. Click here to read more and view photos (external link).