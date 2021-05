Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty: Seventy-year-old Haji Mirzaman laments as he fiddles with the wooden door on a beloved box camera he has used for 55 years. Just over a decade ago, he was one of dozens of photographers who still made a living in Kabul by shooting portraits with the primitive Afghan box camera, known in Dari as a “kamra-e-faoree,” or “instant camera.” Click here to read more (external link).

Related