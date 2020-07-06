formats

Preserving Buddhist treasures in Afghanistan

· 1 Comment

Al Jazeera: Some of the earliest statues of the Buddha are among precious items housed at the National Museum of Afghanistan. But the US estimates that nearly 70 percent of the treasures have been looted from the museum or destroyed during four decades of war or under strict Taliban rule. Now, historians at the University of Chicago and teachers in Afghanistan are working together to preserve what is left of this cultural heritage. Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports.

One thought on “Preserving Buddhist treasures in Afghanistan

  1. TO
    THE
    RESPONSIBLE AUTHORITIES:
    =======================
    .
    *Well; make
    sure, that
    those; so called, foreign archeologists
    and
    their greedy bosses, who hired them,
    have
    enough
    manhood and integrity, “not to steel”,
    anything- I certainly don’t
    trust
    any invader and his
    foreign and domestic
    stooges to mess with
    invaluable treasured heritage
    of
    Afghanistan.
    ===
    ==
    =
    I MEAN
    IT; %100 !!!!!
    =========
    •••••••••••••••
    THEY MUST KEEP
    *ACCOUNTS
    OF
    THEM ALL !

