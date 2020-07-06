Preserving Buddhist treasures in Afghanistan

Al Jazeera: Some of the earliest statues of the Buddha are among precious items housed at the National Museum of Afghanistan. But the US estimates that nearly 70 percent of the treasures have been looted from the museum or destroyed during four decades of war or under strict Taliban rule. Now, historians at the University of Chicago and teachers in Afghanistan are working together to preserve what is left of this cultural heritage. Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports.
TO
THE
RESPONSIBLE AUTHORITIES:
=======================
.
*Well; make
sure, that
those; so called, foreign archeologists
and
their greedy bosses, who hired them,
have
enough
manhood and integrity, “not to steel”,
anything- I certainly don’t
trust
any invader and his
foreign and domestic
stooges to mess with
invaluable treasured heritage
of
Afghanistan.
===
==
=
I MEAN
IT; %100 !!!!!
=========
•••••••••••••••
THEY MUST KEEP
*ACCOUNTS
OF
THEM ALL !
•
•