Minaret of Jam Listed as ICESOCO Heritage Site

Tolo News: Minaret of Jam in Ghor province has been listed among cultural heritage sites of the Islamic world by the The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, referred to as (ICESCO). The Minaret of Jam’s isolated location may have prevented the monument from intentional destruction for nearly 900 years.
The minaret is believed to have been built between  1163 and  1203 during the reign of the Ghurid sovereign Ghyias-ud-Din. Click here to read more (external link).

