Tolo News: Cultural activists and residents of Balkh said that the remains of the building of Maulana Jalaluddin Muhammad Balkhi’s father, Khanqah of Bahauddin Walad, are collapsing. According to the residents, the Khanqah of Bahauddin Walad building is visited by many tourists every year and it is an important historical monument and it should be restored. Click here to read more (external link).