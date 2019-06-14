Ghazni’s ancient tower collapses in Afghanistan

A tower in the ancient Ghaznain Fort in Ghazni’s old city collapsed on Tuesday. The fort had 32 towers, most of which have collapsed over the past few years due to “inattention” by relevant government departments. pic.twitter.com/fvo9ntb3Vo — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) June 11, 2019

BBC News: An ancient tower in the Afghan city of Ghazni has collapsed, raising questions over the government’s ability to protect the country’s artefacts. Footage uploaded to social media shows a fort in the old city crumbling. The tower was one of dozens already destroyed in the city. Officials blamed heavy rain, but some critics accuse the government of negligence. Ghazni’s Islamic and pre-Islamic architecture is widely admired although war has taken its toll. Click here to read more (external link).

Related