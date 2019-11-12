Artifacts Returned to Afghanistan From Britain

Tolo News: Sculptures of nine buddha heads, and a torso, are being returned to Afghanistan from Britain. Experts believe that nine clay heads and a torso carved from schist shipped to London in 2002 were made in Buddhist monasteries in Afghanistan between 4 and 6 AD. The heads may have been broken off from torsos during the Taliban regime. They turned up in Britain in September 2002 at Heathrow Airport in two wooden crates sent from Peshawar in Pakistan. Customs officers suspected that the ceramic artifacts might contain drugs. No drugs were found, but the items were treated as stolen artifacts by the Met’s Art and Antiques Unit. Click here to read more (external link).