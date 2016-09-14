Archaeologists dig Afghanistan, map its cultural heritage

Phys.org: For archaeologists Afghanistan, rich in ancient treasures and once a key stop on the legendary silk road, is an “open-air museum”, albeit one ravaged by war and plagued by looters. After 30 years of conflicts, Afghanistan’s cultural heritage is in dire straits, but one group of archaeologists is trying to put the country’s historical sites back on the map – literally. An international team is working to map the country’s numerous sites and monuments with satellite imaging into a huge database—a giant geographic information system (GIS). Click here to read more (external link).