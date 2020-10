Tolo News: An ancient minaret in the city of Herat is on the verge of destruction as less attention has been paid to its maintenance, local officials and residents said on Friday. The minaret is one of the five remaining minarets of former Musallah complex, each of them 55 meters tall. The complex initially had 20 minarets built by Queen Gawhar Shad in 1417. Click here to read more (external link).