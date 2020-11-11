AKDN Pledged To Restore Ancient Minaret

Khaama Press: Agha Khan Development Network, in a letter to president Ghani vowed to support the afghan government in restoration of an Ancient minaret in Herat province. Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman to the President, tweeted on Wednesday, that earlier President Ghani have instructed relevant government institutions to restore the minaret. The minaret is reported to have been on the verge of destruction as less attention has been paid to its maintenance. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
What good
this;
so-called, “goofy”
“Agha Khan Foundation”
would be able to achieve for the welfare
of
the people
of
Afghanistan- damn you all; just let
the
people
of
Afghanistan develop their own
“GOD-GIVEN” resources !
===
==
=
THEY DO
NOTNEED
YOUR DIVISIVE
EXISTENCE ON SACRED SOIL
OF
AFGHANISTAN !
*
You
guys
have had been always serving
Crazy Englishman’s
weird
((“fantastic”))
ideas
in
remote and isolated parts
of
Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan.
*
*LEAVE THE
PEOPLE
OF
*AFGHANISTAN ALONE !!!!!
*
*GET LOST !!!!!
*
It
is
their
own land
and
they will develop
it all
for
themselves !
*
*JUST;
LEAVE
A CHANCE
FOR
THOS GOOD LOCAL FOLKS
TO
BUILD UP AND RESTORE
THEIR
LIVES AND HERITAGE !!!!!
*
…..AN…..
IMPARTIAL
“INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
………………………………
((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
……………………………….
IS
>>>>>>>>
THE *ONLY
LOGICAL
ROUTE !!!!!
=======•=======================
=====•
====
==
•
*IT
IS;
ALSO,
>>>>>>>>
THE *ONLY
WAY
TO
LEGITIMIZE
*A
…………………………….
HONORABLY
BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
…………………………….
*
.
.>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
*PEACE AND *RESPECT
====================
=========
=====
.
WILL EVENTUALLY
TRIUMPH !
====================
*