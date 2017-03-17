Afghanistan museum unveils restored ancient Buddha

AFP: It has withstood time, the elements, looters and war,but after at least 15 centuries buried underground, a spectacular Buddha restored and removed from one of Afghanistan’s most dangerous regions is to make its public debut in the country’s national museum. The statue, which depicts the sage in a purple shroud offering his hands to the heavens, had been hidden beneath layers of soil and silt since some time between the third and fifth centuries, according to the archeologists who discovered it. Click here to read more (external link).