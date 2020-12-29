Ariana: Habibullah Rafi, a well-known Afghan writer and member of the Academy of Sciences of Afghanistan, said he has discovered a 400-year-old book on the history of Pashtuns.
He said the 600-page book was found in Germany with the cooperation of Afghans in that country. Click here to read more (external link).
Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history
I hope
that
it is
not
another fabrication- it has
got
to
get verified.
*
How did
it
end up
in
Germany ?????
*
You
could easily gather
plenty
of
information
on
great history
of
Pashtoons
during various phases
of
historical tines.
*