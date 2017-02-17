Young Afghan Lovers Lynched By Armed Mob In Latest Horrific ‘Honor’ Killing

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty : Brutal punishments often await Afghan women and girls who have relationships with men outside marriage — including public floggings, prison, and even death by stoning. One young Afghan woman who is believed to have broken that social norm paid the ultimate price last weekend when an armed mob that police say included her own family members stormed a police station, hauled her and the man she had eloped with outside, and killed them. Click here to read more (external link).