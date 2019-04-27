formats

Women’s Muay Thai Contest In Kabul Wrapped Up

· 10 Comments

Tolo News: At least 24 women fighters from Kabul attended an annual Muay Thai championship in which eight fighters were selected for the national team. Fighters from different age and weight categories attended the competition – which was kicked off on April 21 and continued until Saturday, April 27. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News

10 thoughts on “Women’s Muay Thai Contest In Kabul Wrapped Up

  1. CRAZY
    Albino man
    is
    enacting his
    savage circus
    and
    all other forms
    of
    savageries
    in
    Afghanistan.
    ===
    ==
    =
    IT IS TOTALLY
    AGAINS
    THE RELIGION, TRADITION
    AND
    SUB-CULTURES
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN! I
    ============
    You sickos :
    •••••••••••••
    GET OUT
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN!

    Reply

  2. All these
    “War bonanzas”,
    including prostitution, will help the
    cause
    of
    the coward international invaders
    and
    their
    STOOGES AND ANEEGOOZ.
    ===
    ==
    =
    THEY ARE AND WILL
    TURN AS DISEASES
    IN
    THE BODY
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN,

    Reply

  5. DEAR
    BROTHERS AND SISTERS:
    ====================
    DO THE COWARD INVADERS
    REALLY CARE
    ABOUT THR
    GRIME PLIGHTS
    OF
    THE
    WOMEN
    IN
    AFGHANISTAN ?????
    ____________________
    JUDGE IT FOR YOURSRLF !

    Reply

  7. Human beings
    are
    beating each other up like
    wild savage animals- and then they
    call it
    as a
    sign of progress
    in
    Afghanistan.
    ===========
    Ironically; the same low class savages
    labeled
    “Sug Junggee”
    (ancient and widely-practiced pastime across Afghanistan),
    a form of inhuman practice on animals.

    In fact, they mysteriously bombed several
    Dog “Fighting “ matches across The country.
    ==============
    ==============
    CAN YOU BELIEVE SUCH
    A
    SKEWED
    HYPOCRISY !

    ========================
    ========================
    ALL POLITICALLY-MOTIVATED !

    Reply

  8. The funny part
    of this all,
    is
    that
    no body,
    from the combined population of more than three billions of the Hindus and Buddhism
    have launched any complaints
    on this
    savagely-imposed
    women fighting
    matching practice
    in
    Afghanistan !

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *