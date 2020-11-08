formats

Women Of Afghanistan Won’t Give Up Their Soccer Dreams

· 3 Comments

NPR: It’s the championship of the Afghan women’s soccer league in the capital, and the Herat Storm is facing off against the Kabul Fortress. This is a conservative country, and the players sprint across the field in long-sleeved shirts, and leggings under their baggy shorts. Black hoodie-style hijabs cover their hair. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Women Of Afghanistan Won’t Give Up Their Soccer Dreams

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *