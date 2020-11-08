Women Of Afghanistan Won’t Give Up Their Soccer Dreams

NPR: It’s the championship of the Afghan women’s soccer league in the capital, and the Herat Storm is facing off against the Kabul Fortress. This is a conservative country, and the players sprint across the field in long-sleeved shirts, and leggings under their baggy shorts. Black hoodie-style hijabs cover their hair. Click here to read more (external link).
Right; as long as they are not
getting molested
by
their
rogue
club organizers and promoters !
*
*
*You have got
to
ensure; their
safety
first !
*
*IT
IS A CHAOS !!!!!
*