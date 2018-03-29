Women in Kandahar Province Receive Better Health Services

The World Bank: A health center in Kandahar Province is seeing more female patients and healthy deliveries as a result of community campaigns to raise public awareness and increase trust in health care services.

The campaigns are part of the efforts of the System Enhancement for Health Action in Transition (SEHAT) program to expand the scope, quality, and coverage of health services to Afghanistan, particularly for the most vulnerable.

At the same time, almost all health centers in the province under SEHAT have recruited women health professionals to meet the needs of female patients and address maternal and infant mortality.

