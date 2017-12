The Hindu: Back home in Aghanistan, she is known as the ‘mother of education’. The 67 year old Sakena Yacoobi runs six private schools, one private hospital, 350 learning centres, eight clinics and an orphanage in Afghanistan. Around 14.5 million have studied in her centres till now and 3000 teachers have undergone training by her. And not to forget, a local radio station, Radio Meraj. However, Sakena, feels there is still a long way to go. Click here to read more (external link).