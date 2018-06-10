formats

Where’s the aid money gone? Afghan girls’ struggle for education

backofwomanAl Jazeera: Despite billions of dollars being poured into girls’ education in Afghanistan, conditions at schools remain rudimentary.  Some classes are held under makeshift tents; others are held out in the open, with nothing to buffer the girls from the elements of Afghanistan’s punishing summers and bitter winters. While the girls persevere through rain, hail or shine, boys attend classes inside several buildings on the school grounds. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Where’s the aid money gone? Afghan girls’ struggle for education

  1. Come on- you don’t see the obvious.
    Believe me; with the right approach and proper peaceful conditions, it is definately possible, ((%100 sure)), to boost literacity rate to more than %95 in Afghanistan- smart people; no doubt !
    WE HAVE EXTREMY HIGHLY-TALENTED AND QUALIFIED EDUCATORS WHO COULD EASILY ACHIEVE THAT TARGEY, IN LESS THAN FIVE YEARS.
    *The invaders are there
    to
    suppress and rule.

