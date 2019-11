Tolo News: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, or AIHRC, in a new report claims that violence against women in the country has increased 8 percent with 2,762 cases this year. The report, which was made public at a gathering in Kabul on Saturday, compares 2,536 cases of violence against women over seven months of last solar year—March 2018 to September 2018–to 2,762 cases in the same seven months of this solar year. Click here to read more (external link).