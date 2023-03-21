UNICEF: 800,000 Women and Girls Are Malnourished in Afghanistan

8am: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan has said that acute malnutrition among women and teenage girls in Afghanistan has increased by 50 percent. On Monday, UNICEF published a videotape of Ziva Moreira, nutrition consultant of UNICEF’s South Asia regional office, saying that the number of these mothers and teenage girls reaches more than 800,000. It should be mentioned that with the Taliban’s domination of Afghanistan, unemployment and poverty in this country spread in an unprecedented manner. Click here to read more (external link).