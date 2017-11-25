UN calls for concerted national effort to end violence against women

UNAMA: One in every three women around the world has experienced physical or sexual violence. Gender-based violence is a global issue, affecting millions each year, particularly the most vulnerable, including Afghan women and girls. It is now widely recognized that violence against women, including harassment and harmful practices, is major barrier to women and girls enjoying their fundamental human rights, and is a direct challenge to women’s inclusion and participation in sustaining peace. Click here to read more (external link).
Since when the UN really had any genuine agenda for women protections- all the programs are politically motivated and exclusively designed for the global domination.
Your first job is to tackle international human trafficings, (especially vulnerable women from across the world), and then talk about isolated violations of women’s rights.
In Afghanistan the right of all the people are violated, (men, women and children), and will be as long as the global warmonger have the power to execute it all.