The Express Tribune: Unhappy with the work conditions, Homa Amiri Kakar left her job as a gynaecologist in a remote part of Afghanistan, only to return back because something that was upsetting her. “I am deeply unhappy that I left behind patients, especially women in remote villages – they are not in a situation where they can explain their ailments to male doctors – so it would be very difficult without a female doctor,” she said. Click here to read more (external link).