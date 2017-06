iNews: Afghanistan is one of the world’s most challenging societies to fight for women’s rights, but that hasn’t stopped Jamila Afghani teaching imams what they have been doing wrong The story of Jamila Afghani and the impact of her work can be distilled down to one episode, played out on a street corner on the outskirts of Kabul. It was there that she found an elderly man on the steps of a mosque, crying inconsolably. Click here to read more (external link).