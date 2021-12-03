The rescue of Parwana: 9-year-old child bride is taken to safety in Afghanistan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CNN: Last month, CNN reported that Parwana and several other underage girls were being sold by their fathers so other members of their families could eat. At the time, Parwana’s father Abdul Malik said she cried day and night before, begging him not to sell her, saying she wanted to go to school and study instead. After an international outcry as a result of CNN’s story, Parwana was returned to her family due to the backlash from the community against the buyer. Click here to read more (external link).