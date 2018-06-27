formats

The leftover women of Afghanistan

backofwomanDAWN (Pakistan): According to a report released by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Afghan women still have minimal access to justice, often fail to get redress and honour crimes, even when reported, are rarely punished. In particular, the report details how mechanisms such as ‘mediation’ and pressure not to file actual cases end up treating criminal matters like sexual assault, domestic violence and attempted (or actual) murder as ‘family matters’. Click here to read more (external link).

