The Female Engineers Rebuilding History

IWPR: The ruins of Kabul’s once grand Darulaman Palace, devastated by decades of war, have long been an iconic sight in the capital. An ambitious Afghan-led 16 million US dollar reconstruction project agreed in May 2016 aims to both restore the palace built by King Amanullah Khan in the 1920s and turn it into a symbol of regeneration rather than conflict. But for the 27 female engineers working on the restoration, the Palace project is also a statement of just what women can achieve in their male-dominated field. Click here to read more (external link).