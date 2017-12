The Independent (UK): In April 2011, Khalida Popal thought she was going to die. “I was facing regular death threats from the Taliban, and I knew that if I stayed in Afghanistan my life would have been in real danger,” she says softly. “I had a choice — I could either stay in my own country and face the consequences, or leave and continue working towards my goal. And I didn’t want to die.” Click here to read more (external link).