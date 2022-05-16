Suicide Attempts, Mostly Women, Rise in Badakhshan

Tolo News: Health officials in Badakhshan province say that around 30 people who attempted to commit suicide have been brought to the hospital in the past three months. Homayoun Forootan, head of the Badakhshan Provincial Hospital, added that most of the patients are women. Two have died and others have been rescued. “In total, there have been 29 cases of violence [attempted suicide] in the last three months, of which 27 are women and two are men,” he said. According to Forootan, domestic violence and poverty are the main causes of these incidents. Click here to read more (external link).