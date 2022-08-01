Student Enrollment Plummets at Private Universities in Kunduz: Officials

Tolo News: “In the past, the number of students attending universities reached 10 to 11,000, but after the political change in the country the number dropped to 4 to 5,000,” said Samiullah Danishyar, head of the Union. Meanwhile, officials at private universities in Kunduz said that the number of female students had dropped by 70%. They warned that if the situation continues like this many of the country’s private institutions will close. Click here to read more (external link).

