Tolo News: Afghanistan’s National Cricket has defeated Ireland by 30 runs in the first One-Day International (ODI) at Greater Noida in India on Wednesday. Click here to read more (external link).

The Guardian (UK): Khalida Popal was the face of women’s football in Afghanistan but had to flee because of death threats. Now Popal is living in Denmark, defying the US president and helping women gain confidence through sport. Click here to read more (external link).