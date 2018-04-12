Sports: Afghan Woman Drills Mexican Streetkids Ahead Of World Cup

Tolo News: Yelling commands and lunging for the ball on the balding astro turf, Khalida Popal drilled the team of nine Mexican teenage girls through soccer training, weeks before they jet off to Russia for the World Cup – the street children’s version. For Popal, former captain of the Afghan women’s football team, soccer can open new avenues and boost self-esteem for the Team Mexico girls, who laughed and high-fived as they tackled and scored in the baking heat. Click here to read more (external link).

