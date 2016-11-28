Skate Girls of Kabul: Inside Afghanistan’s fearless skateboarding club

IBI Times: Jessica Fulford-Dobson’s photo series Skate Girls of Kabul is a simplistic, yet poignant documentation of girls who have joined a skate club in the Afghan capital. The programme, run by international non-profit organisation, Skateistan, uses skateboarding and education as a means of youth empowerment. The series has gained worldwide acclaim for both Jessica and for the charity. It succeeded in challenging the way we perceive the young women of Afghanistan. Click here to view photos (external link).