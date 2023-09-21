Sharp rise in maternal and infant mortality rates in Afghanistan

Khaama: Disturbing reports over consecutive years have indicated a rising trend in maternal and infant mortality rates in Afghanistan. According to the latest United Nations report, there are 699 recorded deaths per 100,000 childbirths in Afghanistan. The United Nations Coordination Office (UNOCHA), citing Dr. Sahar, the Head of the United Nations Health Department in Afghanistan, emphasizes that the healthcare system in the country has become almost “paralyzed” following the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).