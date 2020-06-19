School Closures Hurt Even More in Afghanistan

Human Rights Watch: Pandemic Creates New Barriers for Women and Girls Already Facing Deep Inequality – Afghanistan’s schools were in crisis before the pandemic. The number of children studying is falling in many provinces as conflict escalates and donor funding ends. Girls were already behind; Afghanistan has many more schools for boys than girls, and by upper secondary school, fewer than 36 percent of students are girls. But now things are even worse. Online study works for few students. Click here to read more (external link).