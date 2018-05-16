formats

Residents Decide to Fine Families Preventing Girls from Attending School

khost

Ariana: Tribal elders and residents of Musa Khil district in Khost province have decided to fine with five thousand Afghanis as a punishment those families that prevent their daughters from going to schools. Manadeer Mangal a tribal elder told Ariana News that if we allow our daughters to go to schools and study especially medical section, the rate of maternal mortality will decrease. Click here to read more (external link).

