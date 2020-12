Tolo News: Peace negotiator Fawzia Koofi won the CASA Asia award for “diversity and sustainable development” for her support of the rights of women and children, her role in the peace process and her commitment to the education of girls and women, said the organization. The winners of the Casa Asia 2021 Awards were announced on Monday in Madrid, Spain after judges considered 52 nominations submitted for these awards in four categories. Click here to read more (external link).