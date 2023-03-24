Opinion: Cricket’s response to Afghanistan has been woeful – the ECB and CA should withdraw from the ICC in protest

Wisden: The ICC have failed to support women in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover, it’s time for the ECB and Cricket Australia to withdraw from the governing body completely – write Raf Nicholson and Megan Maurice. Sport can be a powerful tool in international diplomacy – it is now widely acknowledged that the sporting boycott of South Africa in the 1970s and 1980s helped bring about the end of apartheid. But on the basis of their latest Board meeting (which concluded yesterday), the International Cricket Council – who led the way in the South Africa boycott – don’t feel that the rights of women are worth making a stand about. Click here to read more (external link).