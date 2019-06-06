formats

Naderi Calls For Impartial Probe Into Allegations Against Arg

Tolo News: A former advisor to President Ashraf Ghani and a women’s rights activist, Farkhunda Zahra Naderi, on Thursday, called for an independent investigation by an impartial “third party” into sexual abuse allegations against the Presidential Palace, Arg, which was followed by a big buzz among political elites, media and civil society activists. The allegations were made last month by a former Afghan government official who claimed that some members of Ghani’s administration were trading government positions for sexual favors. General Habibullah Ahmadzai, a former security adviser to President Ghani, leveled these allegations. The allegations were widely shared on social media, triggering an outcry in the country. Click here to read more (external link).

