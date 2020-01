Tolo News: The billboards that were installed by Mawlawi Mujibur Rahman Ansari, head of Herat’s Gazargah mosque, which insisted that women wear the hijab, were taken down by the directorate of the pilgrimage in Herat province. Herat residents praised the work of the directorate. Previously, Mawlawi Ansari installed billboards insisting that women wear hijabs and called on men to control their women. Click here to read more (external link).