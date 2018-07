VOA News | July 23, 2018: Dozens of girls in Afghanistan’s northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif lined up to take their driving test. They defied social norms that prohibit female driving by joining driving class and trying to get their driving licenses. Women’s rights advocates say driving is a major part of independence from men for Afghan women who face daily commuting problems. VOA’s Mirwais Bezhan visited one training session and has this report, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.